WHO considers Iran potent country in healthcare system

Saeed Namaki stated that Iran is a country whose healthcare network system is unique in the region.

The World Health Organization observed that during the last year spring flood in Iran (starting on March 21, 2019), everyone was waiting for an epidemic of infectious diseases, while not a single case of epidemic happened in Iran. In the National Blood Pressure Control Mobilization, about 75% of the target population, equivalent to over 30 million people, were monitored, he noted.

He added the WHO recognized Iran as a potent country in the field of healthcare system that has very good, sincere and close relations with the World Health Organization in the field of COVID- 19 disease;

The Minister said Iran regularly reported to the "Eastern Mediterranean Region" (EMRO) as well as the headquarters of this organization in Geneva with continuous communication.

The Minister of Health stressed that fortunately, in the last few months, we have transferred our experiences in the fight against corona to the World Health Organization, and we are also using the protocols imparted by this organization. Neither Iran nor any other country in the world is well aware of COVID-19, and we should all play chess with this virus.

Namaki added that we do not know enough about the novel Corona as much as its ancestors, and with this virus, we are grappling with, and for this reason, both the World Health Organization and countries that have knowledge in the field of health system do not considered appropriate to give thorough view due to the behavior of the virus, and we may see the virus return even in areas where the disease has been controlled.

