Iran determined to reach peaks of knowledge, technology

Referring to the launch of the Noor satellite by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Kazem Jalali said in a tweet on Friday that the successful launch of the Noor satellite, in addition to showing another dimensions of the empowerment and self-confidence of Iran's youth, sends the message that Iran's determination to reach the peaks of knowledge and technology is serious and it will not wait for any country."

Jalali also noted that the Noor satellite will serve the development of science and technology in the civilian sector, intelligence monitoring and defense deterrence."

'Noor', as the first military satellite of the Islamic Republic of Iran, launched on Wednesday (April 22) morning and placed it into the orbit at an altitude of 425 km. This is considered as a great achievement in the Iranian space industry.

The IRGC's military-spatial success, on the anniversary of its founding amid the US unilateral sanctions, proved once again that nothing can block the way of progress.

