Iranians residing in Oman return home amid coronavirus spread

Oman's government has so far been profoundly cooperative in this regard, and God willing, more flights will be scheduled in the near future and compatriots wishing to return home can do so.

Iran's Ambassador to Oman Mohammad Reza Nouri-Shahroodi appreciated the country's government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and airport officials in particular, for cooperating in this respect.

Seventh flight from Oman to Iran since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) took home Iranian citizens living in Oman at the beginning of the week.

The flight left Muscat for Iranian southern city of Shiraz last Friday.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish