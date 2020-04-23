Iran, Afghanistan keen on increasing border exchanges

Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian made the remarks in a meeting with Governor General of Nimrouz Province Seyyed Vali Soltan at the end of his visit to Afghanistan on Thursday.

Taherian and Soltan hailed good ties between Afghanistan's Nimrouz province and Iran's eastern provinces, stressing the need for boosting border exchanges by twofold.

Soltan, for his part, stressed the need for cooperation in meeting Nimrouz' needs to fight coronavirus and flooding.

In another meeting with Sistan-Balouchestan Governor General Ahmad Ali Mohebati late on Thursday, Taherian stressed the need for promoting ties between Iran and Pakistan and Afghanistan and discussed ways of solving border and customs-related problems in Milak and Mirjaveh.

Taherian arrived in Kabul on Sunday for talks with Afghan officials on political developments and peace process, promoting bilateral relations as well as Herat-Khaf railway.

