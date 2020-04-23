Iran not negotiating legitimate right to develop science, technology, spox says

He made the remarks in reaction to the US recent stance on Tehran's launch of satellite, describing it as interference in Iran's internal affairs, saying that such interventions will never be able to undermine Iranian people's resolve to press ahead with its scientific programs.

"No resolution has banned Iran from sending satellite to space and the US citation of Resolution 2231 is definitely out of place and against realities, given the fact that it is the same resolution that Washington violated it by abandoning JCPOA and it is openly pressuring other independent countries to violate it," he said.

Dismissing Germany's stance vis-à-vis launch of the Iranian satellite, Mousavi said that German Foreign Ministry expresses concern over launch of the country's domestically-made satellite at a time when its defense minister has told reporters about his decision to buy a fighter capable of carrying a nuclear bomb.

"Such double-standard policies threaten security of the region, Europe and world," he reiterated.

On April 22, Iran launched its first military satellite named Noor-1 (or Light). The satellite was placed into an orbit 425 km above atmosphere.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish