Iran ready to help US troubled people, health minister says

He wrote the remarks on his Twitter account late on Thursday in reaction to statements of US health minister who announced in World Health Organization that they are ready to provide help for the Iranian nation in the fight against coronavirus.

"We declared during the meeting of the health ministers of the WHO members against the empty claim that today Iran is on the verge of controlling the disease with God's blessing and people and officials' cooperation," he said.

Earlier, Namaki said it is an honor for Iran that daily coronavirus deaths have decreased by 1/3 of its positive cases (40%) in three weeks.

Speaking after a video conference meeting with WHO secretary general, Namaki referred to his online meeting with counterparts around the world, saying Iran is among the top six states for sharing experiences with other countries.

He added that from each WHO region, one country was selected to elaborate on its experiences in fighting coronavirus.

Namaki noted that Iran was selected from among Eastern Mediterranean countries.

