Iran not to hesitate to defend its territory, diplomat says

"In the midst of #COVID19 pandemic,the question is what the US military is doing in Persian Gulf,7000 miles from home," Miryousefi wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

"Iran has proven that it will not succumb to intimidation & threats, nor will it hesitate to defend its territory, from any & all aggressions," he added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner over US’ forces harassing and provocative acts in the Persian Gulf.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that in a letter given to Swiss envoy, the US Administration has been reminded on the importance of observing international maritime safety regulations and shipping freedom.

Mousavi added that the US was also warned against the fact that in addition to its powerful defense, Iran will give proper response to any threat and illegal and aggressive act in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' Navy rejected the US account of its fast boats harassing US aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf as "a fake Hollywood tale" in a statement, stressing that any miscalculation by the US would be responded strongly.

The IRGC statement said: "We recommend the US to obey International Law of the Sea and the maritime protocols when navigating in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman to avoid adventurism and fake accounts afterwards."

The statement further said: "We have been observing unprofessional behavior form the terrorist US Navy in the Persian Gulf in recent weeks that posed serious threat to the peace and security of the region."

"On April 15, [IRGC Navy] dispatched a group of 11 boats to the regions previously specified on the map for shooting exercise but they encountered US warships and aircraft carrier; However, [Iranian boats] despite unprofessional, provocative behavior by the US terrorist Navy and their ignoring of warnings, bravely managed to force the US ships to keep away from the path of Iranian boats," the statement added.

"As said repeatedly, it should be underlined that the illegal presence of the US terrorist regime is the source of evil and insecurity in the region and their exit from the West Asia is the only way forward to establish sustainable security in this region," the IRGC statement said.

