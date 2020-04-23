Iraqi expert: Noor-1 Satellite showcases Iran’s scientific power  

Wafiq al-Samarrai, former chief of Iraqi general military intelligence, in a Face Book post seriously criticized US’ cruel sanctions against Iran, saying despite unilateral sanctions, Iran in its new progress could launch its military satellite into the earth’s orbit.

He added that the US should change the game rules in the Persian Gulf and modify its behaviors with no delay.

The time for threats, conflicts, assassinations and unilateral sanctions is over.

Al-Samarrai had earlier urged the US forces to withdraw from the Persian Gulf sooner.

He advised the US and the Western powers to let Persian Gulf Littoral States and their neighbors to solve their problems by themselves.

Meanwhile, Commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force, Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said taking advantage of presence in space is not a choice but an inevitable necessity, adding that we should find our position in the space.

The first military satellite of Iran was successfully put into orbit by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday.

According to the IRGC, ‘Noor Satellite’, the first Iranian military satellite, was launched from three-stage carrier Qased and was placed in 425-km orbit.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish