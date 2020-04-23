Official elaborates on WHO report of Iranian media anti-corona participation

In a letter to Iranian Health Ministry deputies, Mohammad Asadi Lari presented a report of WHO five-member delegation’s trip to Iran aiming to render technical assistance in fighting COVID-19 and also visiting services provided.

He said that the mentioned delegation visited Iran on March 2-11 and held talks with Iranian health officials and other related organizations.

WHO officials were accompanied by representatives of the Red Cross Society of China and Robert Koch Institute, he added.

In their report, WHO officials pointed to Iranian Health Ministry priorities, suitable approaches with regard to urgent diagnosis, test, patients separation, treatment, screening patients' family, people’s constructive participation, increasing laboratory capacity in coordination with Pasteur Institute of Iran, allocating special hospitals to COVID-19 and commitment of the medical staff.

They also referred to social distancing, closing schools, suspending gatherings and travel limitations as effective measures taken by Iran in fighting coronavirus.

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom had earlier described Iran's national campaign to fight the deadly coronavirus as great.

