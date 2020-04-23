Minister: Daily COVID19 death toll drops by 1/3 in three weeks

Speaking after a video conference meeting with WHO secretary general, Namaki referred to his online meeting with counterparts in the world, saying Iran is among six top states for sharing experiences with other countries.

He added that from each WHO region, one country was selected to elaborate on its experiences in fighting coronavirus.

Namaki noted that Iran was selected from among Eastern Mediterranean countries.

He said he had mentioned Iran’s readiness to admit patients and also share its experiences in screening patients.

In health development plan "we could increase" the number of bed in hospitals, Namaki said.

"We created electronic health cases for 80 million people and over 70 million ones were screened," he added.

We urged the World Health Organization to pressure US to lift cruel sanctions against Iran, the Iranian health minister said.

"We also informed world health ministers of smart social distancing plan," he added.

Earlier, Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said that Iran is the only country in the Eastern Mediterranean that has precise statistics with regard to coronavirus.

He noted that the Iranian NGOs can be the pioneer in sharing experiences with other countries to help other people enjoy these capacities regardless of political aims and sanctions.

