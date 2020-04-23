Iran launches production line of bioethanol through fermentation

The production line started work in line with anti-coronavirus national committee’s enactments, current sensitive situation, lack of disinfectants in the market and the importance of all executive bodies’ participation.

The 90% bioethanol is suitable for procuring disinfectants and is based on the formulation suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Iranian chemists and researchers were able to launch the production line of bioethanol in less than 14 days.

Making bioethanol through fermentation process takes 8-14 days and Iran was able to produce it for the first time in less than 24 hours.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 64,843 people out of a total of 87,026 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered while 5,481 have lost their lives to the potentially deadly virus.

