Zarif: US forces have no business 7,000 miles away from home

"The US military is hit by over 5000 #covid19 infections," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

"@realdonaldtrump should attend to their needs, not engage in threats cheered on by Saddam's terrorists," he added.

"Also, the US forces have no business 7,000 miles away from home, provoking our sailors off our OWN Persian Gulf shores," he noted.

Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner over US’ forces harassing and provocative acts in the Persian Gulf.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that in a letter given to Swiss envoy, the US Administration has been reminded on the importance of observing international maritime safety regulations and shipping freedom.

Mousavi added that the US was also warned against the fact that in addition to its powerful defense, Iran will give proper response to any threat and illegal and aggressive act in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

