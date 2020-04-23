Iran, Russia discuss ways to fight coronavirus

In a video conference on Thursday, the head of international cooperation of Iran’s Ministry of Health Mohsen Assadi-Lari and Russia’s deputy Health Minister Alexandra Dronova exchanged most recent information about the measures taken by the two countries in fight against the potentially deadly virus, as well as the scientific achievements in that area.

Assadi-Lari elaborated on Iran’s measures as restricting traffic inside and outside cities, shutting down public places, preparing different health protocols, reinforcing informatics infrastructures, especially launching online education systems, launching diagnostic laboratories, national mobilization against coronavirus, social distancing, designing self-declaration applications, making six new medicines, and five new treatment methods, including plasma and stem cell therapy.

Dronova said that Russia is in the hardest condition and the number of COVID-19 infected cases are increasing.

The Russian official added that among the achievements of Iran are making different kinds of diagnostic kits and social distancing and equipping laboratories.

