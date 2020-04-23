Iran summons Swiss envoy over US provocative acts in Persian Gulf

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that in a letter given to Swiss envoy, the US Administration has been reminded about the importance of observing international maritime safety regulations and shipping freedom.

Mousavi added that the US was also warned against the fact that in addition to its powerful defense, Iran will give proper response to any threat and illegal and aggressive act in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Iran slams US President Donald Trump's threatening and provocative remarks and advises him that instead of doing adventurism and promoting blame game, in time coronavirus outbreak in the region and the world, it would be better to take advantage of its naval forces to contain and manage this disease which has turned the US into the most infected country in the world.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish