Cmdr: IRGC serious in defending Iran's national sovereignty, security

General Salami said that any move will be responded decisively, effectively and rapidly.

He made the remarks on his visit to the strategic region of Hormuz Strait, alongside with IRGC Navy Commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.

Referring to the IRGC’s successful launch of the multifunctional satellite, he said that the message of the satellite is that Iran is determined to create defensive power and will never be stopped.

Every day, one new power will be born in the IRGC, he added.

Saying that the Americans have seen our behavior before and have enough lessons to learn, General Salaami said that the IRGC Navy has been ordered to hit any military ship of the US terrorist army that tries to endanger the security of the Iranian military or civilian vessels.

He added that last week, due to the US vessels’ unprofessional and dangerous conduct and bothering Iran’s logistic ship, they got afraid when the IRGC boats were patrolling the area. Therefore, the US unprofessional and dangerous moves caused what happened last week in the Persian Gulf.

Saying that the Persian Gulf is a part of Iran’s defense strategy, General Salami said that the US military units are confused in the sea, which shows that maybe because of being engaged with coronavirus in the US, their control over their military units has weakened.

