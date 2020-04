Official: COVID-19 kills 90 more in Iran

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 1,030 new affected cases have been detected and 90 people have died since Wednesday.

The Iranian official noted that 3,105 cases are in critical condition.

He went on to say that 389,507 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

