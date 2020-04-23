"New surprises" ahead for preserving Iranians' interests, official says

Ali Shamkhani tweeted that sanctions, intimidation, and political temptation cannot slow down the forward movement of the Islamic Republic to provide its national interests and legal rights.

Shamkhani said that the constant creation of power using modern science will continue with the purpose of ensuring the security and prosperity of the Iranian people, from hospital to space, adding, "New surprises are on their way."

On Wednesday, the first military satellite of Iran was successfully put into orbit by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

According to IRGC, ‘Noor Satellite’, the first Iranian military satellite, was launched from three-stage carrier Qased and was placed in 425-km orbit.

It will be a great achievement and a new development for Iran in the aerospace field.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish