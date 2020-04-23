Iran says fight against coronavirus pandemic needs global measure

Araghchi made the remarks through a telephone conversation with Director-General for Political Affairs of the Netherlands Foreign Ministry Thijs van der Plas on Wednesday afternoon.

Talking about the US anti-Iran sanctions which as the Iranian officials say have created obstacles in the way of aid to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus, Araghchi said that Tehran is entitled to have access to financial recourses to fight the coronavirus and the Iranian people have the right to be well-provided with anti-coronavirus equipment.

The US has to be accountable to the international community for its unilateral and inhuman sanctions which have violated the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 to be imposed on Iran, Araghchi underlined.

Today, all not only in Iran but in all over the world have been facing the coronavirus, which has killed over 184,000 in the world and more than 5,200 in Iran; and the combat against the deadly virus needs serious effort and comprehensive measures worldwide, Araghchi noted.

Sanctions have doubled pressures on the Iranian people who on one hand are struggling with economic pressures and on the other hand are fighting the coronavirus, he stressed.

The Dutch diplomat, meantime, sympathized with the Iranian people and stressed that the fight against the coronavirus is a global duty.

Plas said his country is after following multilateralism and helping international bodies rendering health services.

The Dutch diplomat further said that the Netherlands still supports the July 2015 nuclear deal- Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)- from which the US withdrew unilaterally in May 2018 and put maximum pressure on Iran few months after its exit.

Over the phone, the Iranian and Dutch officials also exchanged views about international and bilateral issues.

