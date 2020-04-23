Bodybuilders of Qom to compete in int’l online event

Saeed Amadeh told IRNA that several international events of bodybuilding and fitness are held every year, in which athletes from Qom have been successful.

Amadeh said that now the international federation has provided a great opportunity for athletes. Taking into consideration the outbreak of coronavirus, the international federation has decided to hold the competitions online.

He added that the international federation has put no limitations for the competitions and those who have not been able to compete before can participate in online competitions.

Athletes should film and send the one optional and seven compulsory poses to the international federation in a 40-second video, he said, adding that the athletes’ posing attire must meet the guidelines of the federation and they are not allowed to use oil.

He said that the registration of the competitions will be done on April 27. And the first, second, and third champions will receive 250, 150, and 100 thousand euros.

