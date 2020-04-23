Iranian province exports 50k tons of agricultural products

Ameneh Jamshidi told IRNA that the agricultural products were mostly exported to the Asian countries.

"The exported items included cattle, poultry, dairy, crops, and horticultural products, as well as agriculture machinery," she added.

Jamshidi said that the agricultural products exported from the province included 17 percent of all the items exported from the province and 46 percent of the foreign currency income.

She went on to say that all in all 304,000 tons of non-oil products were exported from Golestan Province with the value of $114 million.

Referring to the reasons of a decrease in export compared to the previous year, she said in the Iranian year 1397 (ended March 20, 2019), 251 million dollars worth of goods were exported from the country.

