Defense Minister: Iran monitoring regional events with vigilant eyes

The Iranian Armed Forces are ready for facing any threats, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said at a meeting held in Tehran with the participation of military advisors and officials to discuss ways to implement policy on "Surge in Production" which is the name given by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the new Iranian year (started March 20, 2020).

The minister highlighted the capabilities of the Iranian Armed Forces, stressing that they are ready to combat any threats as the hegemonic system has been showing hostilities towards Iran for 40 years.

Ministry of Defense strategically plans to meet its needs through domestic production, Brigadier General Hatami said.

To achieve that end, the Ministry will make use of experiences and skills of the scientific centers, universities, and knowledge-based companies, he added.

Iranian officials believe that the US anti-Iran sanctions have made the country stronger to meet its needs via indigenous products.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish