Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 23

** IRAN DAILY

IRGC puts Iran’s multifunctional orbit into satellite

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRCTC) said on Wednesday it successfully launched and placed Iran's multipurpose satellite into the orbit which is also capable of carrying out defense operations.

Rouhani: Iran will fare better than others after oil price drop

Iran will not suffer as much as other countries from the oil price drop because it is less reliable than others on crude exports, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

US fails to block UN virus vaccine resolution

The UN General Assembly has demanded equal access for any future COVID-I9 vaccine but its seeming unanimity was a fluke. The United States, in fact, opposed the resolution but acted too late to stop it, diplomats said Wednesday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

Iran Shoots First Military Satellite Into Orbit

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully launched and placed the country’s first military satellite into the orbit.

U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Double in Little Over Week

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 45,000 doubling in a little over a week and rising by a near-record amount in a single day.

Iran Less Harmed by Oil Price Drop Than Others: President

Since Iran’s dependence on the oil incomes has been reduced, its economy will suffer fewer harms than other oil producers in the wake of the recent plunge in the crude prices, President Hassan Rouhani says.

** TEHRAN TIMES

Iran’s IRGC launches first military satellite into orbit

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) successfully launched Iran’s first military satellite into the orbit on Wednesday

Historic fall in U.S. oil prices amid virus outbreak

When the capital city of Tehran partially emerged out of the shutdown on Saturday, we witnessed some traffic on the roads for the first time after almost a month, since the beginning of Nowruz holidays. President Hassan Rouhani has refused to implement 24- hour lockdown

U.S. opposing good relations between Iran, neighbors: Takht-Ravanchi

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, has said Iran is ready to make amends with its neighbors while the U.S. remains the main obstacle to peace in Western Asia.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

Iran's Housing PMI Hits New Low

Amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Purchasing Manager's Index for Iran's housing sector fell to the lowest level in the month ending March 19 since the index was first calculated for the sector in the Iranian month starting Oct. 22, 2019, with a reading of 44.30.

Iran Launches 1st Military Satellite

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has successfully placed Iran’s first military satellite into orbit on Wednesday.

More Corona Curbs Eased

Iran reopened its parks and recreation areas on Wednesday in line with its phased easing of coronavirus restrictions, following a recent decline in infections and deaths.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish