Borrel deplores US opposition to Iran's request for IMF loan

He told a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday that he said earlier that sanctions should not affect humanitarian trade activities.

Although Americans insist that sanctions have no impact on the field, Iran is lacking the necessary funds for purchasing essential goods needed for fighting coronavirus.

The EU is in favor of easing sanctions against Iran as well as its application for a loan from IMF, he said.

Deploring US opposition to IMF decision in this respect, Borrel said that the request should have to be accepted for humanitarian reasons, but according to the IMF's regulations, it is impossible to grant aid, if the countries oppose it.

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati said earlier in March that Iran has requested a five-billion-dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund in the CORONA campaign package of Rapid Financial Instrument.

Hemmati wrote on his Instagram page that the Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva announced that the world community has wanted the IMF to help the world fight the coronavirus and the IMF was to offer $5 billion in emergency funding for countries hit by the virus.

