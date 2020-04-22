Iran, Nakhichevan energy cooperation reviewed

During the meeting, Azimov referred to the recent fluctuations in the energy market and described as an important event in the field of energy trade, which will have a tremendous impact on the economic activities of various countries and will challenge the economies of energy-rich communities.

Iran's consul-general, for his part, pointed to the significance of the energy sector in regional countries' cooperation and highlighted his country's capacities in the field to meet needs of the neighbors.

Hosseini hoped that areas of collaboration would be further discussed in the post-corona era.

