Minister announces 53% drop in daily coronavirus infections in Iran

In a virtual meeting with WHO secretary general, head of the office and health ministers of Eastern Mediterranean Region late on Wednesday, he added that the number of victims also fell by 30 percent.

However, the number of confirmed cases surged to over 84,000 in April 20 from the 50,468 during the same period, he said.

In line with Social Distancing Initiative, low-risk businesses resumed activities but the mosques, schools and universities as well as public places will remain closed until further notice, he said.

COVID-19 crisis indicated that preparation for emergency conditions should be a top priority for governments and international organizations in the coming decades, Namaki said, noting that the strategies in the face of emergencies should be revised.

Leaders of the countries should know that health is at the heart of development but the issue has unfortunately remained a mere slogan, Namaki said, urging the World Health Organization to develop a framework based on global experience to be used to assist member states.

COVID-19 showed that a virus can disrupt religious duties, economic benefits, business, cultural and political interactions, education and, most importantly, the health of society, including infrastructure and health management, he said.

Equality in access to medicine and vaccines and a common position against unilateralism and illegal sanctions should be at the center of the World Health Organization's attention, he said.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish