Comdr terms Iran's presence in space as inevitable necessity

Elaborating on the operation of launching Noor Satellite by three-stage carrier Ghased, Hajizadeh said Ghased carrier is different from previous types in that its propulsion is combination of liquid and solid fuel and has three stages.

The satellite propulsion with a non-metallic and composite body, was recently unveiled by the IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, he added.

He noted that producing satellite carriers with solid fuel is an achievement made by Iran over the last few years.

Naturally, only superpowers enjoy this capability, and others are just consumers of the technology, Iranian commander reiterated.

The first military satellite of Iran was successfully put on orbit by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on Wednesday.

According to IRGC, ‘Noor Satellite’, the first Iranian military satellite, was launched from three-stage carrier Ghased and was placed in 425-km orbit.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish