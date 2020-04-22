Rouhani: Iran-Turkey trade exchanges must continue

Congratulating arrival of the holy month of Ramadhan to the Turkish Muslim people and government, Rouhani said that Ramadhan is the month of blessing, mercy and forgiveness, hoping that the month would be a source of blessing for the two Muslim nations of Iran and Turkey as well as other Muslims around the world.

Coronavirus outbreak has created numerous difficulties for the governments and nations around the world, he said, noting that Iran and Turkey have proved that they have been alongside each other in hard times.

Rouhani also hailed Iran's valuable successes in the field of fighting coronavirus, stressing the need for interaction among the officials and exchange of experiences between the two countries.

Referring to US cruel sanctions and severe pressures on Iran and creating obstacle in the way of IMF loan payment to the country under the difficult situation, he called on all the countries to adopt a clear and decisive stance against the US anti-human pressures.

Rouhani also described Iran-Turkey-Russia talks to implement agreements within the framework of Astana Process, saying that all should try to restore stability to Syria and regional nations.

President Erdogan, for his part, congratulated the Iranian people and government on the arrival of holy month of Ramadhan, hoping that God would make Ramadhan a means of health and happiness, peace and tranquility among nations.

Describing Iranian government and nation's fight against coronavirus outbreak despite all problems as very valuable, he said, "We must work to ensure that trade between the two countries continues in accordance with the principles of health, and officials in both countries must work together in this respect."

Erdoghan further noted that his country has always opposed to US cruel sanctions against Iran, adding that Iran and Turkey as the two friendly and brotherly countries will put behind these hard times as well.

He also called for efforts in line with establishing sustainable peace and stability in the region.

