IRGC comdr hails successful launching of Iran's 1st military satellite

In his message to Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, government, nation and armed forces, Baqeri said IRGC once again proved that it is pioneer in pursuing and materializing Supreme Leader’s commands.

He added that launching Noor-1 satellite is regarded as a blessed dawn for boosting defense power by joining space and promoting science and deterrence power in line with maintaining self-sufficiency.

The first military satellite of Iran was successfully put on orbit by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on Wednesday.

According to IRGC, ‘Noor Satellite’, the first Iranian military satellite, was launched from three-stage carrier Ghased and was placed in 425-km orbit.

It will be a great achievement and a new development for Iran in aerospace field..

