Apr 22, 2020, 7:42 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83761317
0 Persons

Tags

IRGC comdr hails successful launching of Iran's 1st military satellite

IRGC comdr hails successful launching of Iran's 1st military satellite

Tehran, April 22, IRNA - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri in a message on Wednesday congratulated successful launching of Noor-1 military satellite in earth orbit.

In his message to Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, government, nation and armed forces, Baqeri said IRGC once again proved that it is pioneer in pursuing and materializing Supreme Leader’s commands.

He added that launching Noor-1 satellite is regarded as a blessed dawn for boosting defense power by joining space and promoting science and deterrence power in line with maintaining self-sufficiency.

The first military satellite of Iran was successfully put on orbit by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on Wednesday.

According to IRGC, ‘Noor Satellite’, the first Iranian military satellite, was launched from three-stage carrier Ghased and was placed in 425-km orbit.

It will be a great achievement and a new development for Iran in aerospace field..

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 5 =