Guarantors of Astana Talks stress continuation of negotiations

The meeting of the foreign ministers Mohammad-Javad Zarif, Sergei Lavrov, and Mevlet Cavushoglu was held in form of a tele conference on Wednesday.

The three politician discussed the latest developments of Syria including Idlib, committee of the constitution, the necessity of removing unilateral sanctions especially with taking coronavirus situation into consideration, humanitarian issues, and return of the displaced people.

The three foreign ministers stressed respect for the Syrian independence, national sovereignty and territorial integrity, political solutions, separating terrorists from dissidents, and fighting terrorism.

Zarif, who had recently visited Syria, emphasized expansion of sovereignty of the Syrian government over Syrian territories and continuation of fight against terrorists.

Referring to UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Geir Pederson’s phone call on Sunday, Zarif supported his efforts for facilitating Syrian-Syrian talks in the framework of the constitution committee and safeguarding the independence of Syrian and lack of foreign interference.

Zarif went on to say that the unilateral sanction of the US against Iran are an impediment to the fight against the coronavirus outbreak and added that the international community and the United Nations have responsibility to remove sanctions and pains of the Syrian people, and especial attention to the conditions of the people in the camps under US occupation.

He said that the acceleration in return of the displaced Syrians and international efforts to provide humanitarian aids are important steps for restoring hope and stability in Syria.

Referring to the violations of the Israeli army to the Syrian territory, Zarif said these are violating Syrian national sovereignty and threatening peace in the region and are against international laws.

The three foreign ministers also emphasized holding the 6th talks after the coronavirus epidemic comes to an end.

