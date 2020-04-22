Iranian diplomat urges int’l community to stand against US sanctions  

Araghchi made the remarks Wednesday in a phone conversation with Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Tore Hattrem.

Referring to the outbreak of coronavirus and the importance of maintaining cooperation to fight the pandemic, he highlighted the advesrse outcomes of the US unilateral sanctions against Iranian people in this hard situation.

Both sides also discussed holding next round of Iran-Norway political consultations in Oslo, regional developments like the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) initiative as proposed by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, establishing peace in Afghanistan, the latest conditions in Iraq and the importance of continuing humanitarian aid to Yemen.

They also reviewed the outbreak of coronavirus in the world, bilateral ties, regional and international developments.

Meanwhile, Hattrem expressed solidarity with Iranian government and people in fighting coronavirus.

The diplomat underlined Norway’s multilateral policy in the international arena, helping international bodies with regard to people’s health and continuation of consultations with Iran for establishing security and stability in the Persian Gulf and West Asia.

The Norwegian diplomat invited Araghchi to visit Oslo after coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif and his Norwegian counterpart Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide called for joint cooperation of the two countries on fighting coronavirus.

