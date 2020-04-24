Medical supplies donated by Iraqi Patriotic Union of Kurdistan arrives in Ilam

Mohammad Ali Akbari said in an interview with IRNA that the consignment was delivered at the Parviz Khan border of Kermanshah province in the presence of Ilam University of Medical Sciences officials, including 1,500 Hydroxychloroquine and 2,250 Erythromycin packages by representatives of Iraqi Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

He added: "The medicines will be distributed by the Food and Medicine Administration to the provincial hospitals to cure Coronavirus."

Ilam is a city and capital of Ilam Province. It is located in the western part of the country, sharing 425 kilometers of border with Iraq.

6125**1416

