Ireland supports engagement with Iran

Coveney reiterated the Irish government's full support for the European Union foreign policy stance supporting legal trade with Iran and he stressed that Ireland supports the normalization of trade in goods necessary for human life and health. He outlined that the official position of Ireland is one that opposes the politicization of health issues that impact every country.



Coveney stated that "Ireland and the European Union have always supported the policy of engagement with Iran and adhere to this policy, especially in today's challenging times," and he added that Ireland would commit itself to "use every opportunity to maintain constructive relations with Iran and support the trade in vital goods with Iran."



Masoud Eslami, the ambassador of Iran in Dublin, recently wrote a letter to the Tánaiste, i.e. the deputy prime minister of the Republic of Ireland, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade and a number of political and parliamentary officials of the Republic of Ireland urging them to call on the Irish government to disregard illegal US sanctions, especially in the extremely difficult circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 63,113 people out of a total of 85,996 infected with the coronavirus have survived while 5,391 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 1,194 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 94 people died due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 3,311 cases are in critical condition.

