Army uses latest technologies to fight coronavirus, says Defense Minister

Brigadier General Hatami said that the Army and other armed forces of Iran are fully prepared units to maintain territorial integrity and security of the country, but in the face of the coronavirus, the Army made available its medical supplies, according to the Defense Ministry website.

He underlined that the equipment supplied by the Army to contain the pandemic was manufactured in line with the latest world technologies.

Defense Minister also said that the armed forces play an important role in combating the virus because they offer both mental support and medical supplies.

Iran's Army built a 2000-bed hospital in two days in line with its anti-coronavirus efforts.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected over 2.5 million people across the world, while more than 178,000 people were killed.

Near 86,000 people in Iran are infected with the coronavirus, while the virus has killed 5,391 Iranians and over 63,000 have been recovered.

