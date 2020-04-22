Vaezi: US sanctions go in parallel with COVID19

Speaking on the sidelines of cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Vaezi said we are facing the worst type of sanctions against Iranian nation simultaneous with the outbreak of coronavirus.

He urged Iranian diplomats, government and media to convey this loud voice that US sanctions against Iran are causing human tragedy in parallel with coronavirus.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message hailed Iran's progress in fighting pandemic, saying COVID19 was an opportunity for the US to get rid of its sanctions addiction.

Meanwhile, Zarif referred to his letter to the UN chief, saying he had urged the international community to disregard the US inhuman sanctions imposed on Iran.

In his recent letter to UN cheif Zarif said: "While the virus ravages our cities and towns, our population—unlike those of other countries affected—suffer under the most severe and indiscriminate campaign of economic terrorism in history, imposed by the US unlawful and extraterritorial action since it reneged on its commitments under Security Council Resolution 2231 in May 2018."

"It is unconscionable that the Government of the United States has not only increased what it shamefully calls “maximum pressure” on our people—just as the virus has spread and is killing our most vulnerable citizens—but that it additionally has the audacity to lecture us on containing the coronavirus as it itself is evidently incapable of containing its onslaught," the letter reads.

