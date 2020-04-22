Nezami Ganjavi poetry elevates soul

Mahouzi who was speaking in the second online meeting of National UNESCO Commission, said that Persian speaking countries praised Nezami's poetry, because it is so beautiful that human being is unable to describe glory of expression presented by the poet.

Speaking of a work of Nezami called Khamsa, or Panj Ganj in Persian (Five Treasures), the professor stressed that the treasures of aesthetics originated in Nezami's works.

Nezami skillfully benefited from literary techniques -- aphorism, simile, and metaphor in Khamsa, by innovating expressions and recognizing literary instruments, necessities and features of lyric poetry, according to Mahouzi.

He also said that Makhzan al-Asrar as the first treasure of Nezami is highly powerful in both mystic and artistic dimensions, adding: "In Nezami's talent workshop, every simple thing puts on an artistic dress."

The literary researcher further said that Nezami tried to offer a treasure to the community without imitating someone else.

Nezami whose formal name was Jamal ad-Din Abu Mohammad, was a 12th-century Persian poet, considered the greatest romantic epic poet in Persian literature who brought a colloquial and realistic style to the Persian epic, according to Wikipedia.

9416**1416

