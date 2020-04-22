Iranians pray more during coronavirus epidemic

About 60.5% of the people who answered the questions of the survey said that they pray more than before. 7.9% said they don’t pray more than before and 17.7% didn’t have a clear answer to the question.

The survey also showed that more women than men pray more than the time before the epidemic.

People above 45 pray more frequently than the time before the epidemic, compared to other age groups. And people with academic education pray less than others.

The survey, which was conducted on the phone, showed that 41.3 of the participants had helped people with bad economic conditions and 13.8% have said that they themselves needed help.

The survey showed that educated respondents have helped other more often and those without academic education intended to help others but couldn’t afford it.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office said on Tuesday that a total of 84,802 have been infected with COVID-19 in Iran, from whom 5,297 have lost their lives to the virus.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 1,297 new affected cases have been detected since Monday.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish