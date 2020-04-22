OPEC can't solve oil market problem alone, oil minister says

Addressing a cabinet meeting, Zanganeh said that the coronavirus crisis led to a sharp decrease in oil consumption because an important part of the aviation industry was shut down.

He underlined that estimates had indicated that there would be a 3 million barrels per day of excessive supply in the second quarter of 2020, but in the last OPEC meeting it turned out to be 14 million barrels that meant the coronavirus pandemic had decreased demand by 11 million barrels more than expected.

The price war which started in March added to the crisis, especially when some oil exporting countries increased their production, according to Zangeneh.

The top oil official stressed that the excessive supply must be collected from the market, adding that OPEC, therefore, decided to cut its daily production by 10 million barrels.

He urged that non-OPEC oil producers, including American and Canadian Shale oil, produces which didn't make any commitment, cooperate, and cut their outputs.

