14,000 Iranians return home on near-empty flights

Tehran, April 22, IRNA – Iran's deputy transport minister said on Wednesday that 14,000 Iranian citizens returned home from different countries in the coronavirus outbreak on flights that were empty on departure.

Shahram Adamnejad said that the first step was to prepare protocols for all transportation sections.  11 protocols were issued to help curb the outbreak. Ministry of Transportation was among the firsts to follow them.

Adamnejad said the capacity of transportation was limited and in some parts, the demand dropped by about 85 percent, which was a good thing for public health and a bad thing for transportation economy.

He said to bring back the Iranian citizens from other countries was one of the most important measures taken. Most of the flights were empty on departure.

