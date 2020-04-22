Iran’s ‘Life Among War Flags’ on way to attend Swiss festival

‘Life Among War Flags’ had earlier received an award from “Cinema Vérité" and was among 10 top movies in Fajr Film Festival.

According to its official website, “Visions du Réel is one of the only Swiss film festivals to present a majority of its films as world or international premieres.”

“It also offers the unique opportunity to meet the film directors, which are present at each first screening of the films. The Festival is also a stepping stone for new talent.”

“Life Among War Flags” narrates the story of the war from two perspectives.

A village in northwestern Afghanistan with a normal condition in which children are playing, a shepherd with a small herd and a farmer who harvests his produce.

But the village cannot be a normal place since people have to live amid the war of Taliban, the US and the army and worse is that some gossips regarding ISIS' presence are heard.

