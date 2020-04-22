Tehran Emergency Department prepared for possible COVID-19 wave, official says

There is no relief organization like the Tehran Emergency Department that is constantly active, he stated.

It is a novel disease and there is not much information about it available in the world; he said, adding, "From the onset of the disease, the Emergency Research Office monitored all the events."

He went on to say that the training of the personnel has been carried out according to the latest available information.

Due to the outbreak of the disease Iranians had numerous questions, he said noting that the counseling dispatch for coronavirus was assigned for answering the raised questions.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

