Iran's western province exports over $30m worth of handicrafts

Omid Ghaderi said that hosting international summit of rural tourism and ecotourism, screening TV series about Kermanshah, increasing the ecotourism capacity four-fold, building four hotels and 35 ecological resorts, finalizing Hawraman in UNESCO list of world heritage have developed Kermanshah tourism case.

Iran has applied to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to register the historic beautiful region of Hawraman in its list of world heritage.

Hawraman is a mountainous region located within the provinces of Kordestan and Kermanshah in western Iran which also extends into northeastern Iraq within Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

Hawraman in the Kurdish language means the land of the sun.

One of the outstanding features of this region is its rocky and mountainous landscape, which include historical villages, castles, and religious sites, with different customs and rituals.

