Iran to decide if to re-open sports events in 15 days, minister says

The sports events have been canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Masoud Soltanifar said that for now, holding any kind of competition and any kind of sports activities in the gyms are banned until May 4.

Soltanifar said the future conditions of the outbreak will be monitored in a bid to be able to make decisions accordingly.

He said the activities may be kept banned or they may gradually open.

He added everything depends on the conditions of the disease on May 4.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office said on Tuesday that a total of 84,802 have been infected with COVID-19 in Iran, from whom 5,297 have lost their lives to the virus.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 1,297 new affected cases have been detected since Monday.

