70 million cubic meters of treated wastewater transferred to Lake Urmia

Alireza Razavi, CEO of the company, told IRNA that 70 million cubic meters of the wastewater treated in treatment plants around Lake Urmia were poured into the lake annually, adding that 67 percent of the target amount was realized.

He underlined that once the third module in the Wastewater Treatment Plant of Orumiyeh is launched, the amount of transferrable standard water to the lake would rise to 85 million cubic meters annually, which is equal to 81 percent of the target amount.

Lake Urmia is an endorheic salt lake, located between the provinces of East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan in Iran. At its greatest extent, it was the largest lake in the Middle East and the sixth-largest saltwater lake on Earth.

By late 2017, the lake had shrunk to 10% of its former size, but due to increased precipitation and the measures taken by the government, the lake has been partly recovered.

