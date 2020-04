The message marked the anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC on April 22, 1979, by late Imam Khomeini.

"Greetings to the personnel of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps and their families on the occasion of the foundation of the IRGC," the message said.

"I appreciate the IRGC for its good performance and efforts, and I pray for them," it added.

