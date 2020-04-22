Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 22

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- US economic collapse spreads

Wall Street retreated for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in US crude prices and glum annual forecasts by companies foreshadowed the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression due to the coronavirus outbreak.

- Syria intercepts Zionist regime’s missiles over Palmyra

The Syrian air defenses have intercepted a number of Zionist regime's missiles over the ancient city of Palmyra in the central province of Homs.

- Mohammad Mousavi chosen in PlusLiga’s team 2019-20

Iran international volleyball player Mohammad Mousavi has been picked in the PlusLiga’s Team 2019-20.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Rouhani, Putin talk on phone, seek speedy implementation of Tehran-Moscow agreements

In a phone conversation late on Tuesday President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Tehran-Moscow ties “strategic” and called a speedy implementation of the agreements between the two immediate neighbors.

- Over 105,000 titles published in Iran over past year

Over 105,000 book titles have been published in Iran during the national calendar year of 1398 (March 20, 2019-2020).

- Iran officially cancels Igor Kolakovic contract

Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) has officially terminated the contract with Igor Kolakovic.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Consumer inflation dips to 32.2% in Iran

The average goods and services Consumer Price Index in the 12-month period ending April 19, which marks the end of the first month of the current Iranian year, increased by 32.2% compared with the corresponding period of the year before, latest data released by the Statistical Center of Iran show.

- Coronavirus cases closer to 85,000

Iran’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases neared 85,000 on Tuesday, as the country continued to report double-digit numbers of deaths, health officials said.

- TSE throwing its weight around

While global stocks got a rare drubbing from the US crude oil price crisis, stocks in Tehran stuck to their strong forward march again on Tuesday to extend a bullish trend dominating the market for two weeks.

