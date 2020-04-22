Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 22

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- US economic collapse spreads
Wall Street retreated for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in US crude prices and glum annual forecasts by companies foreshadowed the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression due to the coronavirus outbreak.
- Syria intercepts Zionist regime’s missiles over Palmyra
The Syrian air defenses have intercepted a number of Zionist regime's missiles over the ancient city of Palmyra in the central province of Homs.
- Mohammad Mousavi chosen in PlusLiga’s team 2019-20
Iran international volleyball player Mohammad Mousavi has been picked in the PlusLiga’s Team 2019-20.
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Rouhani, Putin talk on phone, seek speedy implementation of Tehran-Moscow agreements
In a phone conversation late on Tuesday President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Tehran-Moscow ties “strategic” and called a speedy implementation of the agreements between the two immediate neighbors.
- Over 105,000 titles published in Iran over past year
Over 105,000 book titles have been published in Iran during the national calendar year of 1398 (March 20, 2019-2020).
- Iran officially cancels Igor Kolakovic contract
Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation (IRIVF) has officially terminated the contract with Igor Kolakovic.
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Consumer inflation dips to 32.2% in Iran
The average goods and services Consumer Price Index in the 12-month period ending April 19, which marks the end of the first month of the current Iranian year, increased by 32.2% compared with the corresponding period of the year before, latest data released by the Statistical Center of Iran show.
- Coronavirus cases closer to 85,000
Iran’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases neared 85,000 on Tuesday, as the country continued to report double-digit numbers of deaths, health officials said.
- TSE throwing its weight around
While global stocks got a rare drubbing from the US crude oil price crisis, stocks in Tehran stuck to their strong forward march again on Tuesday to extend a bullish trend dominating the market for two weeks.
