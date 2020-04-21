Larijani congratulates Turkish parliament's centenary

"I would like to express my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to Your Excellency, esteemed members of parliament, government and the great nation of your country," Larijani's message read.

Stressing the need for consolidating friendly relations, he assured that parliamentary cooperation in various fields will open a bright horizon for relations between the two countries.

Larijani also voiced Iranian parliament's readiness for further enhancement of mutual cooperation.

"I would like to take this opportunity to pray to God to bestow on your Excellency and esteemed members of the National Assembly good health and increasing success as well as well-being and prosperity for the people of the friendly and neighborly country of Turkey," he said.

