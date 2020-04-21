Apr 21, 2020, 11:25 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83760040
0 Persons

Tags

Larijani congratulates Turkish parliament's 100th anniversary

Larijani congratulates Turkish parliament's 100th anniversary

Tehran, April 21, IRNA – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in a message to his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Sentop on Tuesday congratulated 100th founding anniversary of the establishment of Turkey's parliament and called for further strengthening of ties in line with ensuring both peoples' interests.

"I would like to express my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to Your Excellency, esteemed members of parliament, government and the great nation of your country," Larijani's message read.

Stressing the need for consolidating friendly relations, he assured that parliamentary cooperation in various fields will open a bright horizon for relations between the two countries.

Larijani also voiced Iranian parliament's readiness for further enhancement of mutual cooperation.

"I would like to take this opportunity to pray to God to bestow on your Excellency and esteemed members of the National Assembly good health and increasing success as well as well-being and prosperity for the people of the friendly and neighborly country of Turkey," he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 8 =