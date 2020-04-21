Rouhani urges EU to stand against US' veto of Iran's IMF request

"In phone call today w/ Pres Putin, we agreed on the importance of int'l cooperation to fight #COVID19," Rouhani wrote on his Twitter account.

"Also agreed that the EU must take action against US unlawful behaviors, incl its veto of Iran’s loan request from the IMF to fight pandemic," he added.

"Tehran-Moscow will implement agreements," he noted.

Iranian and Russian presidents in a phone talks late on Tuesday described bilateral ties as cordial and strategic, stressing the need for efforts to help improve all-out ties and accelerate implementation of agreements already signed between Tehran and Moscow.

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati said earlier that Iran has requested a $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund in the CORONA campaign package of Rapid Financial Instrument.

Hemmati wrote on his Instagram page that of the Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva announced that the world community has wanted the IMF to help the world fight the coronavirus and the IMF was to offer $5bn in emergency funding for countries hit by the virus.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account: "IMF's @KGeorgieva has stated that countries affected by #COVID19 will be supported via Rapid Financial Instrument. Our Central Bank requested access to this facility immediately, IMF/IMF Board should adhere to Fund's mandate, stand on right side of history & act responsibly.”

in the meantime, IMF spokesman told IRNA on the condition of anonymity that “We have had discussions with the Iranian authorities to better understand their request for emergency financing from the Fund."

“The discussions on the emergency facility will continue in the days and weeks ahead,” he added.

