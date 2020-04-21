Rouhani: Regional cooperation only solution to ensure security

President Rouhani also described promoting cooperation and consensus among all the countries in fighting coronavirus as important and influential.

Referring to the planning and measures taken in Iran in the face of coronavirus and necessary policymaking for carrying out economic, administrative and educational activities, the Iranian chief executive said, "We are ready for sharing experiences will all countries, especially Qatar as the brotherly and friendly country."

"We must work to ensure that trade and economic relations between the two countries would continue in full compliance with the health protocols," President Rouhani said while urging the two countries' officials in the Joint Cooperation Commission to make efforts in this respect.

The US sanctions and pressure policies against Iran are not only in violation of international regulations, but also they breach human principles, as they intensify sanctions under the difficult situation and prevent the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from lending to Iran.

"We believe that under the situation all countries should work together against coronavirus pandemic and announce their stances clearly against the US antagonistic moves," he said.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his part, wished good health for the Iranian nation and government as well as all the Muslims across the world, saying, "We should prevent spread of the disease in cooperation with each other."

Stressing the need for boosting trade and economic relations between Iran and Qatar, he called for their officials' efforts in this respect.

Describing the US sanctions against Iran as cruel, he said that today, the world is in a special situation and the US should lift sanctions under these circumstances.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish