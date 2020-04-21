Tehran mayor discusses coronavirus with Muscat, Istanbul counterparts

"No vaccine has indeed been developed for #Corona yet, but l’m sure that there’s only one way to deal with global crises: international interaction," Hanachi wrote on his Twitter account.

"I talked to Hamdoon Al Harthi and @imamoglu_int today, distinguished mayors of Muscat and Istanbul. We’ll be always together," he added.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office said earlier on Tuesday that a total of 84,802 have been infected with COVID-19 in Iran, from whom 5,297 have lost their lives to the virus.

Kianoush Jahanpour said that 1,297 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday (Monday).

Over the last 24 hours, 88 people died due to the deadly virus, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish